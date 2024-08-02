CMDA translocates 157 mature trees to avoid axing

The Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) has translocated 157 mature trees to avoid the felling of trees for new projects.

Responding to concerns raised on social media about the removal of trees from the Miyawaki Park in Koyambedu Wholesale Market Complex, the CMDA replied that the trees were not axed relocated as a part of its ‘tree transplantation practices’.

“Rather than felling trees for new projects, mature trees are being carefully relocated,” CMDA mentioned on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Citing a new park being developed in Koyambedu’s OSR area as an example, the authority said, “While most trees from the adjacent forest and green belt will remain in situ, approximately 20%-30% are being transplanted to parks in Kilambakkam and Porur. To date, 157 trees have been successfully relocated.” It said this includes trees impacted by the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) pillar construction, which have been moved to Kilambakkam Park.

An expert from a private architectural firm involved in the landscaping project said various factors such as tree type, age, height, health, and finding favourable conditions must be thoroughly considered before translocation.

“Even 100-year-old banyan and peepal trees have been shifted. The process should ideally occur during the monsoon and completely be avoided during the summer season. The branches and some roots are cut, while the trunk and major root system are retained. The shoots grow back in a few months. Further, only regular treatment every three months to ensure the survival of the transplanted trees. This is a better option than felling if constant care is taken,” he said.

