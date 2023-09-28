CMDA to take up remedial measures at Kilambakkam Bus Terminus after disability rights organisations conduct access audit

September 28, 2023 12:42 am | Updated 12:42 am IST - CHENNAI

The Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) will be taking steps to remedy issues highlighted by members of various members of non-governmental organisations (NGOs) representing persons with disabilities in the newly constructed Kilambakkam Bus Terminus.

The members of five NGOs, including Disabled Rights Alliance (DRA) and Tamilnadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently Abled and Caregivers (TARATDAC), participated in the access audit visit to the bus terminus on September 15.

A senior official of CMDA said an audit report along with representations from TARADTAC and DRA were received for various measures to be taken for 100% access compliant for the persons with disabilities and senior citizens. Member Secretary Anshul Mishra based on the representations visited the bus terminus and directed officials to carry out the rectifications.

The CMDA, in addition to the two ramps provided as per the guidelines on the side of the terminal building for entry and exit, would construct a new ramp in the front portion of the terminal.

Tactile flooring, though present, does not lead to the bus bays and ticket counters. Regarding thism the CMDA official said tactile flooring to the ticket counter was already available save for a small gap in the floor.

The CMDA authorities have proposed to install four battery-operated cars to be available round the clock in the bus terminus. However, the members had requested for wheel chairs that would also be provided, the official added.

The bus terminus, which has been built as per the Harmonised access guidelines for persons with disabilities, will have a toll-free helpline with video call facility for senior citizens and those with cognitive disabilities.

The senior official of CMDA, highlighting that the toilets have been designed as per the guidelines, said as per the request of the members who wanted some changes in the amenities would be done and made usable. Though no uniform guidelines of the font size is there for signage and display boards, changes have been proposed to accommodate the concerns.

The CMDA has plans to complete the rectification within 15 days for the NGOs to take up an access audit again.

