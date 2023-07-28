CMDA to build modern football playground on Corporation land in Shenoy Nagar

July 28, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Corporation on Friday passed a resolution to permit Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) to develop infrastructure, including a modern football playground in Shenoy Nagar.

The 4.3-acre football playground in Shenoy Nagar in Ward 102 in Anna Nagar zone will be developed at a cost of ₹5 crore on an open space reserve (OSR) land. Corporation officials have been asked to give no-objection certificate to the CMDA to build the modern playground. The CMDA will hand over the facility to the Corporation after its completion.

The CMDA will build an indoor stadium in Mylapore near Mondakanniamman Temple at an estimated cost of ₹2.5 crore and another football playground in Kottur at a cost of ₹5 crore. The dhobi khana located at Chetpet will be reconstructed at an estimated cost of ₹10 crore. A community welfare centre will be built on Alandur Pudu Street at a cost of ₹10 crore. Of the 50 projects announced by the CMDA, 16 have been proposed on Corporation lands.

Biomining project

The Corporation will launch biomining projects in areas such as Kodungaiyur. Councillors demanded that Miyawaki forests be raised around the dump sites in areas such as Kodungaiyur to reduce pollution.

Residents had been complaining about pollution caused by machines installed to process the waste at the Kodungaiyur dump.

Councillor T.V. Shemmozhi said the Corporation should take initiatives for proper maintenance of the battery operated vehicles for improving solid waste management.