ADVERTISEMENT

CMDA to build a modern market in Kolathur

May 08, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

CMDA and HR and CE Minister P.K. Sekarbabu inspected the site on Monday for the construction of a modern market at a cost of ₹10 crore, and inspected a football ground in Puzhal

The Hindu Bureau

The Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) will develop a modern market on Paper Mills Road in Kolathur at an estimated cost of ₹10 crore.

CMDA and HR and CE Minister P.K. Sekarbabu inspected the site on Monday for the construction of a modern market at a cost of ₹10 crore, and went to Srinivasan Street, Puzhal, Mettupalayam, marked for the renovation of a football ground at a cost of ₹1.50 crore.

Officials inspected the site for the construction of a new school building at Corporation Middle School in Mahalakshmi Nagar, Puzhal, at a cost of ₹4 crore. CMDA will launch renovation of the daily vegetable market and community hall in Ennore at an estimated cost of ₹5 crore and development of about 5-km long beach at Tiruvottiyur at an estimated cost of ₹30 crore.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Fifty announcements pertaining to the CMDA were made in the State Budget for 2023-24 in the State Assembly. These initiatives include upgrading and modernising various MTC bus stands, constructing and renovating the playgrounds and parks, constructing additional buildings in Corporation schools, constructing new community halls, and renovating dhobikanas in Chennai, the release said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US