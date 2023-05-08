HamberMenu
CMDA to build a modern market in Kolathur

CMDA and HR and CE Minister P.K. Sekarbabu inspected the site on Monday for the construction of a modern market at a cost of ₹10 crore, and inspected a football ground in Puzhal

May 08, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) will develop a modern market on Paper Mills Road in Kolathur at an estimated cost of ₹10 crore.

CMDA and HR and CE Minister P.K. Sekarbabu inspected the site on Monday for the construction of a modern market at a cost of ₹10 crore, and went to Srinivasan Street, Puzhal, Mettupalayam, marked for the renovation of a football ground at a cost of ₹1.50 crore.

Officials inspected the site for the construction of a new school building at Corporation Middle School in Mahalakshmi Nagar, Puzhal, at a cost of ₹4 crore. CMDA will launch renovation of the daily vegetable market and community hall in Ennore at an estimated cost of ₹5 crore and development of about 5-km long beach at Tiruvottiyur at an estimated cost of ₹30 crore.

Fifty announcements pertaining to the CMDA were made in the State Budget for 2023-24 in the State Assembly. These initiatives include upgrading and modernising various MTC bus stands, constructing and renovating the playgrounds and parks, constructing additional buildings in Corporation schools, constructing new community halls, and renovating dhobikanas in Chennai, the release said.

