CMDA takes first step

CHENNAI

22 November 2021 00:52 IST

The Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) and the Greater Chennai Corporation have planned to integrate e-services with online planning permission applications for building construction in the city.

A meeting was held by CMDA member-secretary Anshul Mishra last week in the presence of officials from the Corporation to study the feasibility of integration of the e-services such as patta, ownership documents, and encumbrance certificate with the application for planning permission.

According to officials, at least 700 planning permission applications are cleared by CMDA every year. Many applications have been delayed because of problems pertaining to the records in the Registration Department and the Revenue Department.

Once the work on integration of the e-services is completed, the time taken for issuance of the planning permission for a building is expected to be reduced to one-tenth of the existing time period.

Many projects have been delayed by six months because of issuance of No-Objection Certificate by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change.

But integration of such aspects is expected to be challenging. Similarly, NoC from the Airports Authority of India, the police, the Public Works Department and the Fire and Rescue Services has delayed several projects.

Integration of CMDA portal with the Corporation portal is also expected to be studied by officials to quicken the process.