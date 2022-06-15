CMDA set to launch first town planning scheme under land pooling method

Work on revising Land Pooling Area Development Rules has started

The Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) is set to launch the first town planning scheme under land pooling method in the southern suburbs of Chennai.

After holding consultations with land owners in Madambakkam, Agaramthen and Kovilancheri villages, covering the scheme area of 593 acre, the CMDA started work on revising Land Pooling Area Development Rules for holistic future development, said an official. The town planning scheme area is located in the vicinity of the new bus terminus in Kilambakkam near Vandalur in the southern suburbs of Chennai.

After the revision, new rules are likely to incorporate best practices from different States, modern concepts and feedback from citizens. Land pooling rules were first issued in 2020 as a holistic, people-centric alternative to land acquisition. Land pooling is the process by which landowners accept government proposal for developing public infrastructure including roads, sewer network, treatment plants, street lights and water supply, electricity lines and other amenities such as schools, playgrounds, open spaces on their land through plot reconstitution. The portion used for the development of amenities is gifted to the government. Landowners get back a portion of developed land plots with appreciated market value of their land.

A pilot project at Madambakkam was undertaken by the CMDA to understand the on-ground application of the concept and develop rules to guide future developments in the city, in consultation with local communities, said an official. It is funded by the AMRUT Scheme.

Unlike land acquisition, land pooling has many benefits as the land remains with the owners, plots are regularised with access to better infrastructure, the real-estate value of the land increases and area is developed with public spaces such as roads, playgrounds and schools.

Urban planning expert A. Srivathsan of CEPT University said unlike the Besant Nagar that was developed on 300 to 400 acre in 1970s by acquisition of land and auction of the developed plots, another Besant Nagar was being created without acquisition of land.