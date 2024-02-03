CMDA set to float tenders for 50 projects by end of next month: Minister

February 03, 2024 12:18 am | Updated 12:20 am IST - Chennai

The Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority is expected to finish the process of floating tenders for all the 50 projects announced so far since 2021 by the end of next month.

“This is the first time in the history of the CMDA that tenders have been floated in the same financial year as the announcement of various projects. Some of these projects include the development of the Periyar Nagar Bus Terminus in Perambur, worth ₹5 crore, and the acquisition of 5 acres of land for idle parking of private Omni buses on Outer Ring Road in Mudichur, worth ₹29 crore. By the end of next month, tenders will be rolled out for all the projects that have been announced,” said CMDA and HR&CE Minister P.K. Sekarbabu.

General announcements

As per data from the authority, of the 16 general announcements made by the Tamil Nadu government during Assembly sessions, five projects have been completed, including the Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminal (KCBT) in Kilambakkam, a park and stormwater drain in KCBT, and online planning permissions for layouts. Funds to the tune of ₹30.3 crore have been sanctioned to Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) to improve the infrastructure in the Madhavaram truck terminal.

The tender process is in progress for four, and work is under way for five.

The plan for the expansion of new Mofussil bus terminus at Kuthambakkam with an additional floor and toilets, for an estimated cost of ₹60 crore, is under re-examination.

A proposal to issue Transferable Development Rights (TDR) for conserving heritage buildings within the Chennai Metropolitan Area (CMA), was submitted to the government on November 11, 2023, and is awaiting a Government Order, as per the data.

Announcements between 2021 and 2024

A total of 34 projects were announced apart from the above, of which the Detailed Project Report (DPR) was prepared for 31. In this, the tender was called out for 30 and bids were finalised for 27 which are now under evaluation, according to the data.

