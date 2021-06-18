CMDA set to finalise consultant for drafting vision document

Six international advisers shortlisted; work expected to begin in September

The Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) is set to finalise an international consultant to be part of the project to draw up a draft long-term vision for desirable urban development of the Chennai Metropolitan Area through a participatory approach.

It is expected to formulate the third master plan based on the vision document.

A total of 15 applications were received by the CMDA and six international consultants were shortlisted for sending the proposal. The CMDA is expected to identify the consultant in two months.

The work on preparation of the document for the third master plan for the period 2026-2046 is expected to begin in September.

According to sources in the CMDA, the consultant will focus on public consultation, visioning workshops, meetings with stakeholders, city-wide survey and informal meetings with NGOs, academia, commercial associations and business houses for the preparation of the vision document.

“The preparation of the vision document has been delayed because of the pandemic. The gathering of residents for pubic consultation is likely to be a challenge during the pandemic. We are planning to get inputs from residents through FM Radio,” said an official. The work on preparation of the vision document will be restricted to the 1,189 sq km of the Chennai Metropolitan Area instead of the expanded region.

Officials said the document for Chennai was expected to articulate the desires of the residents of the metropolitan area, provide long-term goals and guiding principles for the third master plan and introduce international best practices. The vision document has to be endorsed by the residents of the metropolitan area.

The consultant is expected to form committees to ensure proper representation of gender, socially excluded groups, senior citizens and differently abled persons during the preparation of the vision document.

The consultant will also conduct a simple online survey to gather feedback on how residents envisioned the future of the city.

Residents are requested to participate in the survey as it will be in local language and done through social media and mobile phone messages.

The consultant is also expected to conduct a strength, weakness, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis to facilitate identification of civic issues faced by the city.

The second master plan was approved in 2008 following public consultation. But its implementation had been poor because of weak link between the master plan and capital investment programmes. Officials also point to market conditions, geopolitical reality and lack of enforcement as the reason for poor implementation of the second master plan for Chennai.

The third master plan, which is expected to be based on the vision document, is expected to be much broader, allowing for more integrated land use and infrastructure development schemes. The new master plan is expected to contribute to enhanced resilience of the city, incorporating policies pertaining to urban risk and climate change.

It is also expected to reshape the city around infrastructure, focussing on transit oriented development.

Places that combine life, work and leisure are expected to be promoted by the third master plan.