CMDA resumes public consultation on Third Master Plan

January 21, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - CHENNAI

Residents raise the issues of extension of MRTS and Metro Rail services to Mamallapuram and Kilambakkam, creation of more open space reserve land, reclassification of land and improvement to storm-water drain network

The Hindu Bureau

Residents sharing their views at the public consultation on Third Master Plan for Chennai Metropolitan area at Kotturpuram on Saturday. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

After a gap of a few weeks, the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) resumed its public consultation for preparing the vision document for the Third Master Plan.

At the public consultation held on Saturday, the residents demanded more focus on strengthening new modes of public transport, Metro Rail connectivity to Kilambakkam, improving open space reserve lands, construction of sewer network in areas with more high rise buildings, improvement to storm-water drain network and reclassification of land.

P. Viswanathan, convenor, Chitlapakkam Residents’ Associations’ and Coordination Committee Convener, said the mass rapid transit system connectivity from Velachery to Mamallapuram and Metro Rail from Airport to Kilambakkam should be implemented.

“As population has been increasing, planning for link roads has to be improved in the suburban areas of the city, including those linking ECR, OMR and G.S.T. Road. Planners should have conducted the review of the second master plan. You have to get the view of the people regarding gaps in implementation of the earlier master plan also,” he said.

Residents said the permission for multistoried buildings were given without a proper underground sewer network in many areas. As a result, storm-water drains and waterbodies were polluted by sewage, affecting the groundwater quality, residents added.

