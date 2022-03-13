CMDA recruits planners after 14 years

March 13, 2022 22:07 IST

Planning assistants play a key role in scrutinising planning permission applications while assistant planners play a larger role in the urban planning of the city

The Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) has recruited 15 assistant planners and planning assistants each to fill its vacancies.

They were selected based on a written test and interview held in January. Reservation policy has been adopted in the recruitment, and the recruits will join next week. These posts had remained vacant for the last 14 years.

During the last months of the AIADMK regime, only 130 lower level vacancies, including drivers, were recruited in the CMDA.