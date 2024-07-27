CMDA plans to link new building approval to compliance with energy conservation building code

The upcoming commercial buildings in Chennai may need to be energy-efficient, in compliance with the Tamil Nadu Energy Conservation Building Code (TNECBC) Rules, to receive the final approval, Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) Member-Secretary Anshul Mishra said on Friday.

He disclosed this at a workshop on energy-efficient habitat organised here by the Department of Environment, Climate Change, and Forests, in association with the Indian Institute for Human Settlements (IIHS).

Later, speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Mishra said the TNECBC Rules would be implemented phase-wise after discussions with the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) and stakeholders. Tangedco is responsible for monitoring the energy consumption levels of the structures.

He said the Energy Conservation Building Code would be part of the revised Tamil Nadu Combined Development and Building Rules (TNCDBR). Compliance with these rules was essential for approval. Further, the draft of the amended TNCDBR Rules was submitted to the government for approval. Thereafter, it would be put up public comment, probably next month, he said.

The TNECBC Rules would be applied to commercial buildings to be constructed in the Chennai Metropolitan Area (CMA) and not to the existing ones, CMDA officials clarified.

In 2022, the Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC) issued draft rules for the TNECBC. These rules would apply to commercial buildings with a connected load of 100 kW or above or a built-up area of 2,000 square metres or more. The draft proposes charges for grid-connected solar power plants, wind energy systems, and battery energy storage systems. It includes provisions for net metering, gross metering, and net billing.

According to the draft rules, building owners must submit compliance documents and construction plans certified by empanelled energy auditors. Permits will be granted only after approval of these documents, ensuring adherence to energy conservation measures during construction.

Mr. Mishra said the CMDA did not have the experts required for the task. “The Bureau of Energy Efficiency has a committee with a list of empanelled experts whose services can be utilised [for implementation and monitoring],” he said.