GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Technology
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Technology
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CMDA plans to link new building approval to compliance with energy conservation building code

Published - July 27, 2024 01:00 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The upcoming commercial buildings in Chennai may need to be energy-efficient, in compliance with the Tamil Nadu Energy Conservation Building Code (TNECBC) Rules, to receive the final approval, Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) Member-Secretary Anshul Mishra said on Friday.

He disclosed this at a workshop on energy-efficient habitat organised here by the Department of Environment, Climate Change, and Forests, in association with the Indian Institute for Human Settlements (IIHS).

Later, speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Mishra said the TNECBC Rules would be implemented phase-wise after discussions with the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) and stakeholders. Tangedco is responsible for monitoring the energy consumption levels of the structures.

He said the Energy Conservation Building Code would be part of the revised Tamil Nadu Combined Development and Building Rules (TNCDBR). Compliance with these rules was essential for approval. Further, the draft of the amended TNCDBR Rules was submitted to the government for approval. Thereafter, it would be put up public comment, probably next month, he said.

The TNECBC Rules would be applied to commercial buildings to be constructed in the Chennai Metropolitan Area (CMA) and not to the existing ones, CMDA officials clarified.

In 2022, the Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC) issued draft rules for the TNECBC. These rules would apply to commercial buildings with a connected load of 100 kW or above or a built-up area of 2,000 square metres or more. The draft proposes charges for grid-connected solar power plants, wind energy systems, and battery energy storage systems. It includes provisions for net metering, gross metering, and net billing.

According to the draft rules, building owners must submit compliance documents and construction plans certified by empanelled energy auditors. Permits will be granted only after approval of these documents, ensuring adherence to energy conservation measures during construction.

Mr. Mishra said the CMDA did not have the experts required for the task. “The Bureau of Energy Efficiency has a committee with a list of empanelled experts whose services can be utilised [for implementation and monitoring],” he said.

Related Topics

Chennai / Green buildings / building material / energy saving

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.