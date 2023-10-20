CMDA plans to construct a new bus terminus for Mamallapuram on the ECR to decongest the tourist destination

October 20, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Mamallapuram bus terminus located in the midst of a congested place would be a thing of the past with the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) set to construct a new bus terminus on the ECR.

The CMDA having floated a tender for construction of the bus terminus located right on ECR outside the Mamallapuram town would soon be finalising a contractor by November next month.

CMDA Minister P.K. Sekarbabu said the bus terminus was located in a congested place in Mamallapuram, despite the town being a prime destination for thousands of tourists from various parts of the country and also for foreigners. Mr. Sekarbabu, who visited the site of the new bus terminus in August, said the CMDA would be constructing the facility with modern amenities to help commuters have a pleasant travel experience.

A senior official of CMDA sharing details said the new bus terminus project would be coming up on 6.79 acres measuring 27,500 square metres on a total outlay of ₹67 crore. The two-storey bus terminus would have a basement for two-wheeler and car parking, ground floor housing shops, ticket counters and waiting rooms and the first floor having office rooms, dormitories, crew rest room and a control room.

The design for the new bus terminus resembling the iconic Shore temple would have a built up area of 1.3 lakh square feet with bus bays accommodating 50 buses. The parking area in the basement would have space for parking 350 two-wheelers and 200 cars, the official added.

The CMDA official said the new bus terminus would be completed within 14 months from the start of the construction work.

Mallai Balan, who operates a shop near the bus terminus, said the shifting of the bus terminus would help in decongesting the town as also with safeguarding the monuments from noise and smoke pollution caused by the operation of buses.