CMDA moots proposal to shift omni buses operation to Kilambakkam by January 24

Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena visits the newly inaugurated facility on Saturday and reviews its functioning and amenities

January 13, 2024 11:26 pm | Updated 11:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The CMDA has proposed to operate Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus (KCBT), Kilambakkam, at its maximum capacity by shifting the operations of all omni buses to the facility from January 24. 

According to a press release, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena on Saturday conducted a review meeting regarding the functioning of the newly inaugurated terminus. The meeting was attended by Housing Secretary, Member Secretary, Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA), Tambaram Police Commissioner, Chengalpattu Collector, Transport Commissioner, Managing Directors of the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC), State Express Transport Corporation (SETC), and Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC), and officials from National Highways Authority of India and State Highways Department.

During the visit, Mr. Meena inspected the bus terminus where he interacted with the passengers at the help desk. He instructed the officials to install digital display boards and SETC route boards.

He inspected to drinking water facilities and checked the battery-operated-vehicles (BOV) with wheelchair access, and advised changes to the MTC Plaza, and to increase the number of charging stations and seating. Each department provided an update on the steps taken to improve passenger convenience and facilities.

These included sharing information and awareness, adequate provision of wayfinding and signage, inter-terminal connectivity, training and sensitisation programmes, undertaking of audits to ensure a user-friendly environment, efficient solid waste management, declaring the terminus as a “plastic-free zone”, arrangement for pre booked auto services, taxis.

Mr. Meena also instructed officials to form a steering committee comprising CMDA, Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority, Tambaram Police Commissioner, district administration, NHAI, State Highways Department, SETC, TNSTC, MTC and the Transport Commissioner, to coordinate on the various issues on a daily basis. He further recommended working towards a seamless multi-modal integration. In addition to the above, he also suggested the implementation of a local communication system for the facility management team to coordinate with ease, and the development of an app for the comfort of the users, the release said.

