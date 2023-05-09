ADVERTISEMENT

CMDA Minister conducts field inspections for upcoming projects

May 09, 2023 11:58 pm | Updated 11:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

CMDA Minister P.K. Sekarbabu inspecting the site for construction of the escalators in Anna Nagar West on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: M. VEDHAN

Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) and Hindu Resources and Charitable Endowments Minister P.K. Sekarbabu on Tuesday inspected the area earmarked for the construction of a footbridge with moving escalators at Anna Nagar West, 100 Feet Road, coming up at an estimated cost of ₹15 crore. Field inspections were also carried out at Shenoy Nagar, where a 4.5 acre municipal sports ground is to be developed, as well the 1.5-km Puliyur Canal in Kodambakkam, which is being completely cleared to maintain and protect the surrounding areas from flooding during the monsoons. A press release said that following announcements in the Tamil Nadu Assembly for these projects, a field inspection was carried out in 19 places while the remaining 15 spots would be inspected very soon, and work would be started by the end of the year.

