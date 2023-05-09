CMDA Minister conducts field inspections for upcoming projects

Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) and Hindu Resources and Charitable Endowments Minister P.K. Sekarbabu on Tuesday inspected the area earmarked for the construction of a footbridge with moving escalators at Anna Nagar West, 100 Feet Road, coming up at an estimated cost of ₹15 crore. Field inspections were also carried out at Shenoy Nagar, where a 4.5 acre municipal sports ground is to be developed, as well the 1.5-km Puliyur Canal in Kodambakkam, which is being completely cleared to maintain and protect the surrounding areas from flooding during the monsoons. A press release said that following announcements in the Tamil Nadu Assembly for these projects, a field inspection was carried out in 19 places while the remaining 15 spots would be inspected very soon, and work would be started by the end of the year.
COMMents
SHARE