CMDA Minister announces long distance buses not to be operated on the service road from Kilambakkam bus terminus during school hours

January 04, 2024 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) Minister P.K. Sekarbabu has announced that long distance buses being operated from the newly-opened Kilambakkam bus terminus would not be using the service road in the morning and evening hours during the school opening and closing hours on Thursday. Mr. Sekarbabu talking to newspersons after inspecting the ‘Kalaignar Centenary bus terminus,’ which was inaugurated by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on December 30 last year, said the move comes in the wake of parents of a private school protesting against the long distance buses being operated on the service road causing heavy traffic congestion.

The CMDA Minister also said the school authorities have assured to provide a gate in the back side of the school for temporary purposes to ease traffic congestion as also provision of a gate in the back portion of an Adi Dravidar school functioning in the service road near the bus terminus. The CMDA Minister assured that all steps would be taken to create the necessary facilities for the students studying in the Adi Dravidar school so that they do not face any difficulties with the plan to shift the school in the near future.

During the inspection Mr. Sekarbabu directed the officials of the CMDA to demolish a compound wall constructed between the boarding points of the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) and the State Express Transport Corporation (SETC). The compound wall was causing hindrance to thousands of passengers to access the MTC buses and SETC buses and the passengers had its removal, he added.

Mr. Sekarbabu also said three battery cars would be available for transporting the passengers, particularly the elderly, between the boarding points of the two bus termini of MTC and SETC with one battery car exclusively to be used for persons with disabilities.

In the inspection, Housing and Urban Development department secretary C. Samamoorthy, CMDA member secretary Anshul Mishra and Tambaram Police Commissioner A. Amalraj, also participated.