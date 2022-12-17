CMDA kickstarts public consultation for preparing vision document for Third Master Plan in zones of Chennai Corporation

December 17, 2022 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

Aloysius Xavier Lopez

Public consultation under way for preparing document for the Third Master Plan for Chennai Metropolitan Area.

The Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority on Saturday kickstarted the public consultation meetings with the residents of the 15 zones of Chennai Corporation for preparing the vision document for the Third Master Plan.

More than 500 residents participated in the meetings held in Manali and Tondiarpet zones on Saturday.

The CMDA officials and Chennai Corporation officials requested the residents to speak about the civic issues and urban planning requirements ahead of the preparation of the Third Master Plan.

Chennai Corporation Manali zonal Chairman A.V.Arumugam said residents were worried about pollution caused by industries in the eight wards of the zone. Residents spoke about issues about land reclassification and demanded more transport facilities to improve connectivity, including mini bus transport, with other parts of the city.

Many residents demanded development of additional health facilities as the pollution of land, water and air by industries was causing health problems. A few of the participants demanded a modern truck terminal in Manali. Some residents demanded Metrorail connectivity between Madhavaram and Wimco Nagar. They also pointed to the issues in land acquisition for industries and inadequate compensation for the land owners. They demanded urban planning initiatives for mitigation of pollution, flood, waste water treatment, development of modern transportation networks, increase in green cover and restoration of waterways. Four of the eight councillors in Manali participated in the meeting. 

In Tondiarpet zone, residents stressed the need for more infrastructure in north Chennai areas such as Vysarpadi to improve safety of residents and develop more sources of livelihood. The Third Master Plan is expected to be notified by 2026. The Second Master Plan was notified in 2008. CMDA officials stressed the need for climate resilient planning, transit oriented development, land pooling and redevelopment and waterfront development for the Chennai Metropolitan Area.

