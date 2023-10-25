ADVERTISEMENT

CMDA instructs mall owners to increase parking space, employ traffic marshals

October 25, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - Chennai

In a consultative session chaired by Anshul Mishra, CMDA Member Secretary, on October 25, it was also mandated that vehicles entering malls must use separate entry and exit points

The Hindu Bureau

The Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) has urged mall owners in and around the city to manage parking spaces and allocate additional ones as needed. It also asked them to employ traffic marshals donning reflector jackets to regulate vehicular movement outside the premises.

In a consultative session chaired by Anshul Mishra, CMDA Member Secretary, on Wednesday, October 25, it was also mandated that vehicles entering malls must use separate entry and exit points, enhancing flow and reducing traffic congestion.

This is following the decisions made during a traffic management review meeting on October 7, led by Shiv Das Meena, Chief Secretary. Further, mall proprietors were instructed to locate temporary parking lots should vehicular numbers rise, avoiding road congestion.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US