CMDA instructs mall owners to increase parking space, employ traffic marshals

October 25, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - Chennai

The Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) has urged mall owners in and around the city to manage parking spaces and allocate additional ones as needed. It also asked them to employ traffic marshals donning reflector jackets to regulate vehicular movement outside the premises.

In a consultative session chaired by Anshul Mishra, CMDA Member Secretary, on Wednesday, October 25, it was also mandated that vehicles entering malls must use separate entry and exit points, enhancing flow and reducing traffic congestion.

This is following the decisions made during a traffic management review meeting on October 7, led by Shiv Das Meena, Chief Secretary. Further, mall proprietors were instructed to locate temporary parking lots should vehicular numbers rise, avoiding road congestion.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.