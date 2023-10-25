HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CMDA instructs mall owners to increase parking space, employ traffic marshals

In a consultative session chaired by Anshul Mishra, CMDA Member Secretary, on October 25, it was also mandated that vehicles entering malls must use separate entry and exit points

October 25, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) has urged mall owners in and around the city to manage parking spaces and allocate additional ones as needed. It also asked them to employ traffic marshals donning reflector jackets to regulate vehicular movement outside the premises.

In a consultative session chaired by Anshul Mishra, CMDA Member Secretary, on Wednesday, October 25, it was also mandated that vehicles entering malls must use separate entry and exit points, enhancing flow and reducing traffic congestion.

This is following the decisions made during a traffic management review meeting on October 7, led by Shiv Das Meena, Chief Secretary. Further, mall proprietors were instructed to locate temporary parking lots should vehicular numbers rise, avoiding road congestion.

Related Topics

Chennai / traffic / road transport / road safety

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.