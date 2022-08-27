CMDA initiates feasibility study to make Koyambedu wholesale market carbon neutral premises

‘Options are being looked at to reduce carbon footprints’

The Koyambedu Market Management Committee(MMC) has initiated studies to make the wholesale market carbon-neutral and decongest the premises as part of the modernisation scheme.

With nearly 3,941 shops, the Koyambedu market is considered Asia’s largest perishable goods complex and receives more than one lakh visitors every day. To make the Koyambedu market have zero emissions, the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) is exploring options to achieve self-sufficiency through sustainable and renewable sources such as solar energy.

A senior official in the CMDA noted that options are being looked at to reduce carbon footprints through electricity and water consumption. Moreover, there are plans to either upgrade the biomethanation plant, which is dysfunctional now, or to create new infrastructure in another site to produce compressed natural gas (CNG). Various public private partnerships models and success models like the one in Indore are being examined.

On an average, the market generates nearly 180-200 tonnes of garbage daily and this is conveyed to the dumpyard. “We are discussing ways to increase the capacity of the plant to handle a minimum of 100 tonnes of waste daily. The existing facility has capacity to handle only 30 tonnes a day,” said an official of Koyambedu MMC.

The MMC authorities have banned the use of disposable plastic bags in the market for over nine months now. Plastic consumption and distribution in the market has been brought down by 90%. There are a few obstacles, particularly in flower market where there are complaints that goods perished faster.

“We are creating awareness for a plastic-free environment, along with Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board authorities. Nearly 11,000 cloth bags were sold through the two vending machines installed in the market,” said an official. More surprise raids are being planned to curb plastic use.

The feasibility study has been initiated, along with the TNPCB, to implement various technologies to achieve the goal of zero waste and zero emissions. For instance, 40% of the organic waste generated in the market is of banana stem and means are explored to convert as banana fibre.

The consultants would also have to study various aspects of the modernisation scheme to be implemented in the market. These include organic market, provision of toilet and water facilities and integrated solid waste management. A separate study has been initiated on decongestion of traffic in the market, which is expected to be completed in six months. The ₹20 crore project would be executed based on the study report.