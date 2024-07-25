CMDA floats tenders for three lakefront development projects

The Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) recently floated tenders for three lakefront development projects and the construction of an ornamental fish trade centre in Kolathur.

According to the CMDA, the lakefront development projects are planned at Perumbakkam, Kolathur, and Retteri, at an estimated cost of ₹19 crore, ₹5 crore, and ₹10.75 crore respectively.

The ornamental fish trade centre at Kolathur is to be established at an estimated cost of ₹40 crore.

The deadline for bid submission is August 5.

