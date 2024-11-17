CMDA begins preparing project reports for rejuvenation of lakes

The Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) has started preparing detailed project reports (DPRs) for rejuvenation of 10 lakes across the Chennai Metropolitan Area. The lakes include those at Perumbakkam, Retteri, Madambakkam, Ayanambakkam, Velachery, and Adambakkam. The DPRs are ready for seven lakes. The reports for the Sembakkam and Adambakkam lakes are being reviewed by the Water Resources Department (WRD). For the Madambakkam lake, tenders are expected to be floated by December, according to the CMDA.

According to the CMDA policy note for 2024-25, “This development seeks to enhance water quality, recharge the groundwater table, and make the lakes an educational site for children on water and ecology conservation, advocating for a “cement-free” approach. The project will have a demonstrative approach to setting the standards for conservation and transformation of lakes and other waterbodies.”

Committee formed

A committee, comprising representatives of the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M), the Public Works Department (PWD), and the WRD, was formed to oversee the project, which follows surveys to assess pollution and encroachment. Public suggestions were received and 65 parties took part in the lakefront reconnect competition for formulating the project plans. The CMDA is also working on measures to control pollution of lakes.

The overall project, funded with ₹100 crore from the State government, is designed to create walking tracks, gardens, water sports, and bird-watching areas. The CMDA plans seem to feature a carbon-neutral design and public-facing businesses that will connect the lakefront to the street. Kiosks are also planned to generate revenue for the maintenance of the lakes, according to an official of the CMDA.

The CMDA is ready with the DPR for renovating the banks of the Velachery lake as part of the Velachery Resilient Community and Inclusive Lakefront Project. The project seeks to create a more sustainable and accessible lakefront by improving water quality, enhancing green spaces, and providing amenities.

According to the CMDA, during the surveys before the plan was finalised, sewage inflow was detected in the northern end of the lake, and the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) was informed of the need for establishing a treatment plant.

Encroachments were also found at the southern end of the lake. To address these issues, the lake bund was increased by dredging after the encroachments were removed. The CMDA plans to create public spaces along the lakefront, which is now used as open dump or parking lots.

Bird-watching spots

An official says this can be achieved by creating a street with seating and bird-watching spots, as well as renting out kiosks. The renovation plans include increasing water quality through floating wetlands, creating a promenade with viewing decks, installing rain gardens and pollinator parks, and creating a play area, boating jetty, and community gathering space. The project is expected to be completed by 2025. Additionally, the plan addresses improving water quality by constructing an EKID treatment plant at two locations. EKID refers to Engineered Knitted Inlaid Discharge, a process that uses a textile media to filter pollutants from storm water run-off.

A public space has been planned along the Retteri lake. It will help to improve landscaping, incorporate art, and provide connectivity. The renovation plans include extensive landscaping to enhance shade, microclimate, and groundwater percolation. A sculptural entrance canopy will welcome visitors, while large-scale signage will create a strong identity for Retteri. Connecting bridges will seamlessly link different sections of the lakefront, creating an iconic landmark. Art will be integrated into the project through design panels that tell the story of Retteri’s unique history and biodiversity. The total cost of the project is put at ₹8.26 crore, CMDA officials say.

As for the Mudichur lake, the area will be transformed into a vibrant and inclusive public space. According to the details shared by the CMDA, the project will help to create a 2.4-acre public park with children’s play area, performance zone, picnic area, sensory experience zone, outdoor musical garden, and formal garden. The western promenade, spanning 680 metres, will have a scenic walkway along the waterbody. The project also includes the development of the bund along the northern and eastern sides of the lake, creating a continuous pedestrian path and incorporating recreational and ecological features. Additionally, the project will feature a floodable landscape, a floating dock, and recreational facilities such as a sculpture maze, splash pool, and outdoor gym.

The Puzhal lake project is set to transform the area into a recreational and ecological hub. The project features elevated pathways and viewing decks, a dense Miyawaki forest, a serene wetland, and informative interpretation and exhibition centres. These elements, combined with connecting bridges, seating plazas, relaxation areas, a children’s play area, and an open gym, will create a diverse and engaging space for visitors of all ages.

Wetland restoration

The project also prioritises environmental sustainability through wetland restoration, biodiversity conservation, and the creation of green spaces. The total cost is estimated at ₹11.45 crore. The plan for the Sembakkam lake envisions a vibrant lakefront with a pedestrian walkway and strengthened bunds. It also includes an EKID treatment plant.

The project for the Adambakkam lake will reclaim derelict spaces through dredging, increasing the lake area by 76% and its water-holding capacity from 12 million litres to 30 million litres. It includes treating wastewater through nature-based solutions such as floating islands and baffle walls and development of play areas, community gathering spaces, a pedestrian platform, and other recreational facilities.

A decentralised sewage treatment plant model is being developed for the Adambakkam and Sembakkam lakes. Land acquisition is under way.

By adopting efficient strategies for lake restoration and sustainable maintenance, the project seeks to enhance the city’s ecological balance, promote recreational activities, and improve the overall quality of life for its residents, a CMDA official stated.

Lakefront Development Themes Each lakefront development is based on a theme, according to CMDA 1. Velachery Lake: Resilience and Inclusivity 2. Retteri Lake: Urban Renewal and Public Art 3. Mudichur Lake: Recreational Hub and Ecological Balance 4. Puzhal Lake: Natural Oasis and Biodiversity Conservation 5. Adambakkam Lake: Reclamation and Water Quality Improvement 6. Sembakkam Lake: Strengthening Infrastructure and Enhancing Public Space 7. Perumbakkam Lake: Birdwatching and Community Engagement 8. Kolathur Lake: Urban Waterscape and Recreation