CMDA appoints first woman driver, launches women welfare initiatives

Agency striving to create an inclusive work environment at its office

The Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority on Monday appointed the first woman driver in a government agency in Tamil Nadu.

Housing and Urban Development Minister S. Muthusamy issued appointment orders to G. Indhu Priya, 34, who is a resident of Kodungaiyur. “I was the only woman in the group of 25 drivers who received training in the Institute of Road Transport, Gummidipoondi. I wanted to prove that women can master all the skills of a driver. I received training after completing SSLC,” she said.

Ms. Indhu Priya is the only woman among the ten drivers appointed by CMDA on Monday. She learned the skill from her husband and later received training for heavy vehicles at the Institute of Road Transport in Gummidipoondi free of cost. She will be part of a team that monitors violations in building construction in the metropolitan area.

Creche opened

On Monday, CMDA inaugurated other pioneering initiatives to build an inclusive working environment for all employees by opening a creche “Thalir Agham”. It was designed by one of the architect-planners, also a mother, making it a colorful, theme-based and child friendly environment.

“For the welfare of working parents at CMDA, especially women, the department has set up a creche in the ground floor of its office. I congratulate CMDA for taking this initiative. It is one of the first departments to open a creche in the State. I hope that this initiative will solve the worries of working parents, especially mothers,’ said Mr. Muthusamy.

Principal Secretary, Housing and urban Development Department, Hitesh Kumar S. Makwana said, “This is a step towards helping women balance work and their roles as caregivers.” CMDA Member Secretary Anshul Mishra said the CMDA was setting an example for creating an inclusive environment for all its employees, especially working women. The creche and appointing a woman as a driver are a step in this direction. “This is just the start. Going forwards we are discussing ways to improve these initiatives,” he said.

The creche is designed to meet all the needs of children, a space to learn, play and rest. The creche is complete with adequate facilities required for children. It can transform from a vibrant play area to a resting space, depending on the time and needs of kids. Toys and books were handpicked by parents in the department, ensuring quality and safety. It also provides soft, foldable furniture, sleeping mats, utensils and stoves. The CMDA has appointed two full time caretakers at the creche.