CMCHIS committee to make presentation to senior officials soon

March 04, 2024 08:01 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - CHENNAI

The committee formed to streamline the implementation of the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme (CMCHIS) is likely to make a presentation to the Chief Secretary and senior officers soon before submitting the report to the State government.

On August 22, 2023, the State government constituted the committee. After meeting various stakeholders, the committee has prepared a report. Sources said discussions were held internally and the report has been finalised, with preparations under way for a public release.

An official said suggestions given in the previous meeting of the committee were incorporated. “We are planning for a presentation to the Chief Secretary and senior officers very soon. This will be the final presentation, and then, the report will be immediately submitted to the government,” he said.

The committee was constituted to provide recommendations on the steps to be taken to ensure that patients availed treatment through the CMCHIS without any difficulties and as per their entitlement under the scheme, to improve performance of public institutions in providing quality care under the scheme, and to streamline the process of reimbursement to both public and private hospitals.

