CMC Vellore gets simulation lab to train doctors, nurses in maternal and neonatal care

January 21, 2023 02:23 pm | Updated 02:23 pm IST - VELLORE

The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) has launched a new Advanced Simulation Laboratory Center at the Christian Medical College (CMC) in Vellore on Saturday, to train its doctors, nurses, and emergency teams in maternal and neonatal care, including in the latest technologies to respond to mother and infant emergencies, basic and advanced nursing procedures, and cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

According to a press release, the centre is supported by USAID’s USD 1 million grant through its American Schools and Hospitals Abroad (ASHA) programme. ASHA helps build bridges of understanding and friendship between the people of the United States of America and India.

The new centre incorporates USA best practices in protocols, patient safety, and debriefing tools that are essential for student evaluation and feedback. Through this initiative, the USAID also facilitated cutting-edge commodities and equipment for labour and delivery rooms, as well as the neonatal intensive care unit at the hospital. “With the setting up of the new center, the USAID aims to accelerate reductions in maternal, newborn, and child mortality and morbidity by increasing the commitment and capacity of locally led institutions and providers to offer high quality, integrated health care in the state of Tamil Nadu.” said Ms. Sangita Patel, Director, Health Office (USAID/India), as per the press release.

In his statement, Vikram Mathews, Director, CMC Vellore, said “The USAID-ASHA grants are a catalyst for bringing a change in healthcare delivery services. In the past also, USAID has supported the setting up of advanced diagnostics, simulation labs, integrated health support systems and health facilities, improving perinatal outcomes and survival of newborns with cerebral injuries.”

The USAID has provided over USD 11 million for infrastructure, equipment, and other needs to CMC since 1982.