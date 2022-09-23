CMC to organise cookery competition in Vellore today

Contest aims to create awareness on nutritional aspects of home management of diabetes

The Hindu Bureau VELLORE
September 23, 2022 20:03 IST

In Commemoration of World Diabetes Day, the Department of Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism of the Christian Medical College (CMC) will organise a cookery competition between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Darling residency in Vellore on Saturday.

The participants are expected to prepare diabetic bedtime snacks at the competition, which aims to create awareness on the nutritional aspects of home management of diabetes. The first three winners will be awarded cash prize at a function on a later date, a press release said.

Competitions like these promote awareness on leading a healthy life among the public, the release said. The chief guest for the event is Dr. Bala Seetharaman, Nursing Superintendent, CMC, Vellore. The judges are Ashish K. Gupta, Professor and HOD, Plastic Surgery (CMC); Nalini Prasad, Vice-President, Tangent India and Bharathy, Associate Professor, Medical Nursing (CMC), the release said.

