CMC performs rare procedure on four-year-old in Ranipet

December 02, 2022 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - RANIPET

The cardiac surgeons of the Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) in Ranipet have performed a rare radiofrequency ablation (RFA) procedure on a four-year-old girl. Addressing media persons on CMCH campus in Ranipet on Friday, John Roshan, cardiologist, said that the child, S. Mathitha, a native of Karur, had recurrent episodes of tachycardia — very fast heart beat, resulting in near fainting, vomiting and dullness. As against a normal heartbeat of 72 per minute, she had a heart beat of 250-270 per minute, making her dull round-the-clock. The reason for the illness, a congenital condition, was the extra electrical pathway in the heart. The pathway provided the imbalance in the heartbeat of the child. The doctors said the RFA procedure at the CMC was believed to be the first of its kind in the State. “We just did the work of an electrician by removing the extra short circuit in the heart. Now, the heartbeat of the child is normal. She can lead a normal life and has no need for any medication hereafter,” Dr. Roshan said. Doctors said that radiofrequency ablation is a minimally invasive technique that shrinks the size of tumours, nodules or other abnormal growth in the body. RFA is used to treat a range of conditions, including benign and malignant tumours, chronic venous insufficiency in the legs, as well as chronic back and neck pain.

Eldest child of D.J. Satish Kumar, a bank staff, and S. Saranya, Mathitha’s condition was diagnosed only two years ago, after her parents got her tested for frequent vomiting, believing it to be a bout of food poisoning. After several rounds of tests, the cardiac condition was diagnosed in Coimbatore.

A week ago, they came to CMC for advanced treatment. Doctors said as the patient was very young and weak, surgery was ruled out. After being put on a course of medication and observation by a team of cardiologists, the four-hour-long-procedure was performed on her on Thursday. She was discharged from the hospital a day later on Friday.