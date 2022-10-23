CMC organises painting and essay competitions for school students

The chairman of Naruvi Hospitals, G.V. Sampath, addressing mediapersons in Vellore.

The Department of Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism of Christian Medical College (CMC), Vellore, organised a painting and essay competition for school students on Saturday.

According to a press release, the competition was held to mark World Diabetes Day. Topic for the painting competition was obesity and diabetes. After Covid, is there a risk for diabetics and how to prevent it? was the topic for essay competition. A quiz competition for teachers was also organised at the same venue on general health and non-communicable diseases - scientific aspects and history.

While the prize winners of the painting and quiz competitions were declared, the winners of the essay competition will be announced after peer review. Prizes will be awarded during the valedictory function in February-March, 2023.

Professor Mammen Chandy, former Head, Department of Hematology, CMC, was the chief guest, the release said.