CMBT police rescue missing girl

Special Correspondent May 29, 2022 20:50 IST

Special Correspondent May 29, 2022 20:50 IST

She went with a 20-year-old man on May 22 and stayed in his relative’s in Madurantakam

She went with a 20-year-old man on May 22 and stayed in his relative’s in Madurantakam

The CMBT Police on Saturday rescued a 17-year-old girl who had left her house in Arumbakkam a week ago. The police have detained a 20-year-old youth of the same locality in connection with the case. A police officer at the CMBT police station said a “missing complaint” had been filed by her parents in the Thirumangalam All Women Police station last Sunday alleging that P. Kumar had taken their daughter with him. During investigation, it was found that the girl had gone with the 20-year-old accused last week and stayed in his relative’s house in Maduranthakam. She was rescued on Saturday.



Our code of editorial values