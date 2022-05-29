CMBT police rescue missing girl
She went with a 20-year-old man on May 22 and stayed in his relative’s in Madurantakam
The CMBT Police on Saturday rescued a 17-year-old girl who had left her house in Arumbakkam a week ago. The police have detained a 20-year-old youth of the same locality in connection with the case.
A police officer at the CMBT police station said a “missing complaint” had been filed by her parents in the Thirumangalam All Women Police station last Sunday alleging that P. Kumar had taken their daughter with him. During investigation, it was found that the girl had gone with the 20-year-old accused last week and stayed in his relative’s house in Maduranthakam. She was rescued on Saturday.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.