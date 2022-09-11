CMBT police arrest man for stealing gold jewellery

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
September 11, 2022 22:28 IST

The CMBT police on Sunday arrested a 37-year-old man of Ariyalur district on charge of stealing gold jewellery from a woman passenger on Saturday night. The police recovered the gold jewellery weighing more than 16 sovereigns and silver articles from him. 

A police officer of CMBT station said J. Venkatesan, a resident of Maduravoyal, had come along with his wife to the Koyambedu bus terminus on his way to Tiruvannamalai. However, as he got down from the bus to buy some food, a person who had been watching the couple, stole the bag containing gold jewellery and silver articles and fled the place. Based on the complaint filed by Mr. Venkatesan, the CMBT police, after verifying the footage from the closed circuit television cameras, identified the accused as Karl Marx. 

He was later produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison.

