CM welcomes Budget, Opposition finds fault

The Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman drew a mixed response from leaders of political parties in Tamil Nadu on Friday.

Chief Minister Edapaddi K. Palaniswami hailed the Budget saying it focused on improving infrastructure and would spur India’s economic growth. The budget will create a “prosperous future for young Indians and a new India.”

However, Mr. Palaniswami appealed to the Centre that States should not be asked to pay ‘cess and surcharge’ over and beyond the taxes imposed by it. “Levying surcharge and cess on State taxes and on petrol and diesel should be avoided,” he said.

He welcomed the Centre’s efforts to focus on providing housing to people. “Tamil Nadu government welcomes the Centre’s effort to use lands owned by public sector companies to provide affordable housing for citizens,” said Mr. Palaniswami. TNCC president K.S. Alagiri said the budget does not offer anything to the poor or workers or farmers or the people of India. There are no signs that India is moving towards prosperity when the economy is already in distress, he said.

MDMK leader Vaiko said there were no announcements about generating new jobs. “The Centre’s announcement that trade union rules will be reorganised is against workers’ right. While people of Tamil Nadu are protesting against hydrocarbon projects, the budget states that more revenue can be generated by such projects. It will be detrimental to interests of Tamil Nadu,” he said.

G.K. Vasan, leader, Tamil Maanila Congress, hailed the budget saying it provided a long-term vision for India’s development taking into account all sections of India’s population. AMMK founder T.T.V. Dhinakaran said the proposal to privatise Railways by bringing in ₹50 lakh crore as investment is a cause of worry.