‘CM wants all districts to be part of NABARD’s e-Shakthi platform’

NABARD chairman G.R. Chintala on Friday said women’s self-help groups in the four districts of Tamil Nadu are on its e-Shakthi platform, an initiative to digitise SHGs, and Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami has instructed all districts to be part of the platform by December end.
“Tamil Nadu has one of the highest number of self-help groups, but credit disbursements have been low. E-Shakthi provides grading reports on SHGs, to enable banks to take credit decisions,” he told reporters in Chennai.
The system would help the credit flow to increase to ₹8,000 crore from the present ₹4,000 crore, based on the comfort level of banks. Namakkal, Tiruvannamalai, Nagappattinam and Virudhunagar are the four districts which are on the e-Shakthi platform.
Mr. Chintala said NABARD would sanction ₹4,600 crore to Tamil Nadu under its Infrastructure Development Assistance and Rural Infrastructure Development Fund this financial year for various projects.
On the reduction in weightage for priority sector lending in 32 districts of Tamil Nadu to 90%, Mr. Chintala said it won’t impact the credit flow to the State, but affect the accounting for banks. However, it might affect banks which are focused only on Tamil Nadu and already some representations have been made to the RBI for reconsideration.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath