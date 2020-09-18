‘CM wants all districts to be part of NABARD’s e-Shakthi platform’

Joining the initiative will improve credit flow to women’s SHGs: G.R. Chintala

NABARD chairman G.R. Chintala on Friday said women’s self-help groups in the four districts of Tamil Nadu are on its e-Shakthi platform, an initiative to digitise SHGs, and Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami has instructed all districts to be part of the platform by December end.

“Tamil Nadu has one of the highest number of self-help groups, but credit disbursements have been low. E-Shakthi provides grading reports on SHGs, to enable banks to take credit decisions,” he told reporters in Chennai.

The system would help the credit flow to increase to ₹8,000 crore from the present ₹4,000 crore, based on the comfort level of banks. Namakkal, Tiruvannamalai, Nagappattinam and Virudhunagar are the four districts which are on the e-Shakthi platform.

Mr. Chintala said NABARD would sanction ₹4,600 crore to Tamil Nadu under its Infrastructure Development Assistance and Rural Infrastructure Development Fund this financial year for various projects.

On the reduction in weightage for priority sector lending in 32 districts of Tamil Nadu to 90%, Mr. Chintala said it won’t impact the credit flow to the State, but affect the accounting for banks. However, it might affect banks which are focused only on Tamil Nadu and already some representations have been made to the RBI for reconsideration.