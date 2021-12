CM visits vaccination camp

CHENNAI

19 December 2021 00:36 IST

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday visited a primary health centre at Nandivaram in Chengalpattu district and reviewed the arrangements that had been made for the COVID-19 vaccination camp.

Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru, Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudi, Minister for Public Works E.V. Velu, Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises T.M. Anbarasan and Health Minister Ma. Subramanian accompanied the Chief Minister.

Advertising

Advertising