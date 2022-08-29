CM visits the girl who had facial reconstruction surgery 

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin interacting with nine-year-old Tanya who underwent facial reconstruction surgery at Saveetha Medical College and Hospital. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Chief Minister M.K.Stalin on Monday visited Tanya, a nine-year-old girl who had facial reconstruction surgery recently at Saveetha Medical College and Hospital. He also enquired about her health and treatment details with doctors.

The nine-year-old daughter of Stephan Raj and Sowbagyam from Veerapuram, near Avadi had a rare medical condition called Parry-Romberg syndrome, also known as hemifacial atrophy – a disease, which causes progressive slow shrinkage and degeneration of the skin, muscles, and soft tissues of one side of the face. She was on continuous treatment, but after a point here parents were not able to meet the medical expenses. They sought assistance from the Chief Minister.

On coming to know the situation, Mr. Stalin instructed the Tiruvallur district administration to render all assistance. The doctors at Saveetha Medical College and Hospital conducted surgery to correct the disfigurement in the face caused by the rare disorder. The Tiruvallur district administration too rendered all assistance to the girl's family.

On Monday, when the Chief Minister met her and her parents at the hospital, they thanked him for the medical assistance. Mr. Stalin said the surgery was completed by the doctors and told the girl that she need not worry about anything and soon could go to school. He assured her of all assistance. The Chief Minister appreciated the doctor who successfully treated her.