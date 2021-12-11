CM visits rain-affected areas in Kolathur

CHENNAI

11 December 2021 01:13 IST

He distributed compensation to those injured in wall collapse

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday visited a few rain-affected areas in Kolathur Assembly constituency, where he inspected ongoing work and distributed relief material to the people.

The Chief Minister visited the houses of three women who were injured after a wall on the first floor of a house collapsed in Sabhapathy Street on November 23 and distributed financial aid to them.

Mr. Stalin went on rounds in rain-affected areas in Venkateswara Nagar, Lakshmanan Nagar, Akbar Square and Jayaram Nagar and distributed relief material to people there.

He interacted with people in Valliammai Street and certain pockets of G.K.M. Colony.

The people thanked the Chief Minister and requested him to resolve the drainage issue in their area.

Mr. Stalin interacted with residents of Siva Elango Road and instructed officials to ensure that rainwater did not stagnate in Vannankuttai.

The Chief Minister distributed relief material to people at Sky Mahal in Venkateswara Nagar, Akbar Square and Jayaram Nagar I Main Road.

Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P.K. Sekarbabu, Commissioner of Greater Chennai Corporation Gagandeep Singh Bedi, and Managing Director of Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board C. Vijayaraj Kumar accompanied the Chief Minister.