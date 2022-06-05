CM visits flower show at Kalaivanar Arangam

Over 10 lakh flowers, 10,000 potted plants arranged tastefully at the show

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at the three-day flower show organised by the Horticulture Department in Chennai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Correspondent

The three-day flower show organised by the Department of Horticulture and Plantation Crops had a VIP visitor on Sunday in Chief Minister M. K. Stalin.

He spent some time along with Ministers Durai Murugan and K. N. Nehru, walking around the floral arrangements and seeing the cut vegetables and fruit displays at the Kalaivanar Arangam.

The show, which had over 10 lakh cut flowers from the department’s 78 horticulture farms, a majority of them in Hosur and Krishnagiri and tulips from The Netherlands, also had 10,000 potted plants, all tastefully arranged by 300 staff.

Kalaivanar Arangam was packed with people as the three-day flower show got under way on Sunday. | Photo Credit: M. VEDHAN

Officials said this was the first flower show being organised by the department in Chennai. Usually, flower shows are conducted in Ooty.

Ten varieties of flowers such as roses chrysanthemums, carnations, birds of paradise and gladiola were used to create shapes like bed of roses, sofas, deer, the musical instrument Yaazh and chariot. To keep the flowers and plants fresh, 100 tonnes of air conditioning was used and water was sprayed every two hours.