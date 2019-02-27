CM urges Modi to secure release of 46 fishermen

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi sought his intervention to prevail upon Sri Lanka to release 46 Tamil Nadu fishermen apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy.

“It is very unfortunate that the trend of apprehension and prolonged incarceration of our fishermen in the Sri Lankan jails is subjecting them and their families back home to untold misery and push the families into abject poverty,” Mr. Palaniswami said. He also sought the release of 26 boats seized along with the fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy.

In a letter to External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, he sought the release of three Indian fishermen from Kanniyakumari district detained by the Iranian Coast Guard.

“They seem to have ventured from the Tharine fishing base off Saudi Arabia on January 2. While fishing in the sea, they were reportedly abducted by smugglers, who abandoned them off the coast of Busher in Iran on January 7. The three abandoned fishermen were rescued by Iranian Coast Guard and detained in Busher, Iran,” he said.