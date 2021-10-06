CM unveils auditorium, park and playground

Facilities set up at a cost of ₹97.49 lakh

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin unveiled an auditorium, a playground and a park set up at a cost of ₹97.49 lakh in his Kolathur Assembly constituency on Tuesday.

During his visit to the constituency, the Chief Minister also reviewed the arrangements being made in Everwin School buildings where classes would be held temporarily for the new government arts college to be set up by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department.

The auditorium has been constructed at a cost of ₹15.31 lakh in Chennai Middle School on Rangasayee Street in Sembium, an official release said. He also interacted within a few students and distributed welfare measures.

The playground was set up at a cost of ₹26.18 lakh and includes a badminton court and children's play area.

Later in the day, Mr. Stalin visited the Kolathur MLA office where he distributed educational materials for school and college students, financial assistance to people for medical and wedding purposes. He also distributed three-wheelers, carts and hearing aid devices to beneficiaries.

The park on the fifth street of Thiru.Vi.Ka. Nagar unveiled by the Chief Minister was constructed at a cost of ₹56 lakh. It was named after former CM M. Karunanidhi and spread over 7,500 sq.ft.

Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P.K. Sekarbabu, Chennai North MP Kalanidhi Veerasamy, Commissioner of Greater Chennai Corporation Gagandeep Singh Bedi and senior officials were present.