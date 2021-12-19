CM to unveil statue of Anbazhagan

CHENNAI

19 December 2021 00:37 IST

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will unveil the statue of the late DMK leader K. Anbazhagan on Sunday to mark the birth centenary of the former Minister.

The Integrated Complex for Finance Department on Anna Salai in Nandanam will be named after K. Anbazhagan. The Chief Minister will hand over royalties for his books, which have been nationalised, to the former Minister’s family.

Advertising

Advertising