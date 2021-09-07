CM to launch civic projects

Stalin will distribute appointment orders to 195 people

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will visit Ripon Buildings on Tuesday to distribute appointment orders to 195 people who have been given jobs on compassionate grounds by the Greater Chennai Corporation.

The Chief Minister will also launch civic projects. The Corporation is expected to get more personnel, including gardeners and workers to control the mosquito menace and for conservancy operations.

This is the first visit of Mr. Stalin to Ripon Buildings after he became the Chief Minister in May 2021.

Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru and HR and CE Minister P.K. Sekarbabu visited Ripon Buildings on Monday in the presence of Shiv Das Meena, Secretary to the Government, Department of Municipal Administration and Water Supply, and Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi to supervise the arrangements for Tuesday’s programme.

On Tuesday, Mr. Stalin will launch battery-operated vehicles for zones such as Anna Nagar, Tondiarpet, Thiru. Vi. Ka. Nagar and Royapuram. Over 1,600 battery-operated vehicles have been proposed to be procured in the four zones, replacing tricycles.

Tricycles to go

Battery-operated vehicles have been introduced in 11 zones managed by private conservancy operators. Once these vehicles are launched in the four remaining zones managed by the Corporation, tricycles will be phased out.

The city generates 5,100 tonnes of garbage every day. The Corporation is planning to improve segregation of waste at source by utilising battery operated vehicles to collect waste at the doorstep of citizens. At least 70% of the 21.3 lakh households are expected to start segregation at source in two weeks. This is expected to cut down the quantity of waste dumped in landfills.