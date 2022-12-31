CM to launch Chennai Sangamam - Namma Ooru Thiruvizha on January 13

December 31, 2022 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will launch the Chennai Sangamam – Namma Ooru Thiruvizha in the Island Grounds with a grand cultural programme on January 13.

Minister for Industries and Tamil Art and Culture Thangam Thennarasu told the media on Saturday that the event was back this year with a fresh twist, and it will feature several components including a book fair, literary festival and presentation of awards.

Later this year, the sangamam, which is being coordinated by Member of Parliament Kanimozhi, would be held in other regions of the State. “We have divided the State into seven regions, and the programmes would be held in these locations,” the Minister said.

Ms. Kanimozhi said that in Chennai, the events would be held from January 14 to 17 at 16 locations, including parks and playgrounds. Along with cultural programmes, including folk arts and music, classical performances, too, would be held. Youth bands would also be featured. A total of 170 groups would perform in Chennai, and there would not be any entrance fee for any of the programmes.

B. Chandra Mohan, Secretary, Tamil Art and Culture, said dancers from other States would also take part. The Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation would be coordinating with restaurants and food experts to offer traditional food items through 108 stalls in 15 locations. Items like Iruttu Kadai halwa, Kovilpatti Kadala Mittai and Srivilliputhur Palkova would be made available in Chennai. Games and painting and sculpture exhibitions have also been planned as part of the Chennai Sangamam – Namma Ooru Thiruvizha.

ADVERTISEMENT