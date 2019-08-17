CM thanks officials, police

On the last day of the Athi Varadar festival, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, in a statement, thanked the Revenue Department, the police personnel and the district officials for successfully handling the 48-day event.
In the statement, Mr. Palaniswami thanked the officials who worked round the clock. Over 1 crore devotees visited the idol for darshan, he added.
Special arrangements were made for the benefit of elders, pregnant women and others. On his instruction, HR&CE, PWD, Tangedco, revenue, police, local administration, fire and rescue, health, and transport departments coordinated the arrangements.
