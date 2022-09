Veteran director Bharatiraja was admitted to a private hospital and was discharged on Friday

Veteran director Bharatiraja was admitted to a private hospital and was discharged on Friday

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday, September 10, 2022, met veteran filmmaker Bharathiraja, at the latter's residence in Neelankarai and enquired about his health.

Mr. Bharathiraja was admitted to a private hospital and was discharged on Friday.

Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru, lyricist Vairamuthu and the director’s son Manoj were present during the meeting.