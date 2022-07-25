CM Stalin launches programme for inclusive education

Tamil Nadu government will be working with Amar Seva Sangam

The State government and Amar Seva Sangam exchanging the MoU in the presence of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in Chennai on July 25, 2022 | Photo Credit: R. Ragu

A State-wide joint programme for inclusive education by Amar Seva Sangam, an NGO working with disability management and the Tamil Nadu State Mission of Education for All - Samagra Shiksha - was launched by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday.

The Tamil Nadu government signed an MoU with Amar Seva Sangam, for this programme which will be taken forward through ‘Enabling Inclusion’, a digital rehab platform. The platform will put together rehabilitation protocols to empower parents, teachers, and community workers to get trained before they work with children with disabilities.

Speaking about the journey of Amar Seva Sangam, Mr. Stalin said the organisation’s founder S. Ramakrishnan had worked tirelessly with persons with disabilities to ensure they get equal opportunities, and had inspired several others to chart their path to success.

“The Tamil Nadu government is not just imparting good quality education, but also moulding students towards becoming responsible citizens. Early interventions and equal opportunities are extremely important for persons with disabilities and we are working towards this as well,” he said.

S. Ramakrishnan, founder president of Amar Seva Sangam thanked the government for taking up the model of ‘Enabling Inclusion’ in Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Thoothukudi, and for working with the organisation in reaching out to over 3,000 children with disabilities under the ages of six in these districts. S. Sankara Raman, secretary, Amar Seva Sangam, also spoke on the occasion.

To commemorate the 40th year of the Sangam, a souvenir was released and persons who have worked or contributed to the growth of the organisation were honoured by the Chief Minister.

Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Minister for Health Ma. Subramaniam, Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR and CE) P.K. Sekar Babu, and Minister for Social Welfare Geetha Jeevan were among those present.