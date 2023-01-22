C.M. Stalin inspects civic infrastructure projects in Chennai

January 22, 2023 02:13 pm | Updated 02:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Sunday inspected civic infrastructure projects that have resumed after the north east monsoon, in various parts of the city.

Greater Chennai Corporation has resumed road relaying work and storm water drain work after the monsoon. In Adyar zone of Chennai Corporation, Mr. Stalin visited locations where storm water drain projects have resumed. He inspected roads such as Five Furlong Road and Chenganiamman Koil Street, where stormwater work has been completed.

The Chief Minister ordered officials to expedite the work in other areas and ensure safety of the public at the project sites. Barricades should be erected along storm water drain construction project sites to prevent accidents. Work on development of storm water drains along important roads such as Velachery Main Road will begin shortly.

Mr. Stalin also inspected the relaying work and traffic improvement project along Arcot Road in ward 157 of Alandur zone. Arcot Road is one of the major interior roads connecting Manapakkam - Gerugambakkam Road and Manapakkam Main Road with the State Highway 55 of Mount Poonamallee Road. The estimate for the relaying and traffic improvement project for Arcot Road is ₹27.4 lakh, officials said.

The Chief Minister further inspected the work on development of the multi-speciality hospital coming up at the King Institute premises in Guindy. The hospital is being built at a cost of ₹230 crore and will be a 1,000-bed facility.

MSME Minister T.M .Anbarasan, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu, Chennai Mayor R. Priya, Deputy Mayor Magesh Kumar and Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi accompanied him during the inspection.

