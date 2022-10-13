Chennai

CM Stalin gets first copy of railway magazine

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin congratulated the entrepreneurial team on the successful launch of Your Platform magazine. He received the first copy of the in-house magazine at the Secretariat on Wednesday. The magazine was launched by Chennai-based start-up Smart Magazine in collaboration with Southern Railway. The unique in-train magazine is backed by a team of young entrepreneurs comprising V. Praveen Kumar, Shankar M. Shiv, and P.S. Karthik.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 13, 2022 5:56:01 am | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/cm-stalin-gets-first-copy-of-railway-magazine/article66001825.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY