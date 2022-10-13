CM Stalin gets first copy of railway magazine

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin congratulated the entrepreneurial team on the successful launch of Your Platform magazine. He received the first copy of the in-house magazine at the Secretariat on Wednesday. The magazine was launched by Chennai-based start-up Smart Magazine in collaboration with Southern Railway. The unique in-train magazine is backed by a team of young entrepreneurs comprising V. Praveen Kumar, Shankar M. Shiv, and P.S. Karthik.