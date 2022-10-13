Chief Minister M.K. Stalin congratulated the entrepreneurial team on the successful launch of Your Platform magazine. He received the first copy of the in-house magazine at the Secretariat on Wednesday. The magazine was launched by Chennai-based start-up Smart Magazine in collaboration with Southern Railway. The unique in-train magazine is backed by a team of young entrepreneurs comprising V. Praveen Kumar, Shankar M. Shiv, and P.S. Karthik.
CM Stalin gets first copy of railway magazine
