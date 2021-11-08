CM rushes to flood-hit areas, provides relief

CHENNAI

08 November 2021 00:51 IST

He distributes food packets, asks officials to speed up work

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Sunday inspected flood-hit areas in various parts of the city and distributed relief material to residents.

Mr. Stalin began his tour of the affected regions by visiting northern areas such as Thiru. Vi. Ka. Nagar in a jeep and then got down at flooded locations to interact with residents.

The Chief Minister distributed rice, blankets and essential commodities at several locations. Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru, HR and CE Minister P.K. Sekarbabu, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu and Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi accompanied the Chief Minister.

Mr. Stalin inspected Doveton, MGR Nagar in Kolathur, Villivakkam, Perambur Barracks Road, Ayanavaram, Padi bridge, Perambur subway, Senthil Nagar Third Main Road, Baba Nagar, 200 Feet Road, Paper Mills Road, SBI Colony and Medavakkam Tank Road.

In Kolathur, the Chief Minister visited MGR Nagar and distributed relief material to residents. Many residents were on the roof of the buildings to get a glimpse of the Chief Minister.

After inspecting the Otteri Nullah, Mr. Stalin asked officials to ensure quick flow of water in such canals in various parts of the city.

In the afternoon, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian accompanied the Chief Minister during his visit to southern parts of the city. Both of them distributed relief material to people along the banks of the Adyar in Saidapet.

A group of residents expressed happiness about the welfare measures of the State government.

Mr. Stalin visited Kalki Nagar, Velachery Lake, Veerangal Odai, Kaiveli junction and T. Nagar before reaching Ripon Buildings to hold a review meeting.

Action taken report

Following the instructions of the Chief Minister, the Corporation will review the action taken by officials on the complaints made on helpline 1913, said Mr. Bedi.

A total of 322 complaints pertaining to flooding have been received from residents, the officials said.

As a number of residents shared on social media about a delay in resolving civic issues, the Commissioner will review each of the complaints to resolve persistent civic issues associated with the complaints by residents.

The civic body is expected to introduce changes in the helpline. Many residents had shared information on social media about the challenges in reaching helpline 1913 of the Corporation on Sunday.