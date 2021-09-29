CM reviews status of flood prevention schemes

Stalin asks officials to speed up and complete the work in time

Ahead of the onset of northeast monsoon in the State, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday visited a few areas in north Chennai to review the work undertaken by various government departments to clean up waterbodies and desilt stormwater drains.

Mr. Stalin visited a stretch of Poonamallee High Road in Royapuram Zone of the Greater Chennai Corporation and inspected the ongoing works of the Highways Department.

He reviewed the desilting work taken up by the Water Resources Department in Otteri Nullah canal in Thiru. Vi. Ka. Nagar Zone, where Strhans Road and Konnur High Road meet.

Work is on to remove debris from the Otteri Nullah that runs from Padi flyover to the Buckingham Canal at Basin Bridge. It is estimated to cost ₹44 lakh.

An integrated urban flood management project is being implemented in the Kosasthalaiyar basin for the benefit of about 30 lakh people in Tiruvottiyur, Manali, Madhavaram, Tondiarpet, Royapuram, Kolathur and Ambattur areas. As part of the project, work has been taken up in Anna Nagar Zone at a cost of ₹102.18 crore.

The Chief Minister checked the progress of the scheme being implemented with the assistance of the Asian Development Bank. Among them is a ₹122.85-crore project taken up in Madhavaram Zone.

Mr. Stalin instructed the officials to complete the work at the earliest. In Manali Zone, the Chief Minister took stock of the progress of the ₹87.50-lakh scheme implemented by the Water Resources Department to remove hyacinth and other plants from the canal in Amullaivoyal area. The canal feeds the Puzhal lake.

Mr. Stalin visited Tondiarpet Zone where robotic multipurpose excavators were removing hyacinth and plants from Kodungaiyur canal. He witnessed the amphibian vehicles removing hyacinth in the link canal between Captain Cotton canal and Kodungaiyur canal.

The Chief Minister instructed the officials to speed up the work ahead of northeast monsoon. He stressed on the need for efficient coordination among various departments.

Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P.K. Sekarbabu, Secretary to Public Works Department Sandeep Saxena, Highways Secretary Dheeraj Kumar, Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi and senior officials accompanied the Chief Minister.