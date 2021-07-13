Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday asked officials to enhance highways infrastructure to enable safe road travel and easy movement of goods across the State. He reviewed various works of the Highways and Minor Ports Department.
CM reviews highway works
Special Correspondent
CHENNAI,
July 13, 2021 00:43 IST
Special Correspondent
CHENNAI,
July 13, 2021 00:43 IST
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Jul 13, 2021 12:49:24 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/cm-reviews-highway-works/article35291373.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story